Diaz went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI on Tuesday against the Marlins.

Diaz tallied an RBI double in the third inning and later came around to score in the fifth frame after recording his second two-base hit of the day. He now has a four-game hitting streak, during which he's gone 8-for-17 with a home run, two RBI and six runs scored. Diaz is hitting .283/.389/.416 across 478 plate appearances on the season.