Diaz went 4-for-9 with two runs scored and a walk across both games of Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels.

Diaz has been racking up hits for the better part of the last month, as he's maintained a .373 average across his last 19 games. In that span, he's recorded 11 multi-hit games, 10 RBI and 15 runs scored. In addition to a .325 average and .391 wOBA, Diaz also has a career-best .178 ISO across 473 plate appearances this season.