Rays' Yandy Diaz: Gets breather

Diaz is not in the lineup Monday against the Yankees, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Diaz has started 15 consecutive games since returning from the injured list June 2, slashing .361/.426/.508 with two homers, nine RBI and a 7:9 BB:K during that stretch. Joey Wendle is starting at the hot corner and hitting eighth in place of Diaz in this one.

