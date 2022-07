Diaz is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Diaz had started in each of the Rays' first six contests out of the All-Star break, so he's likely receiving a routine breather Thursday while Tampa Bay closes out its series in Baltimore with a game that begins at 12:35 p.m. ET. Isaac Paredes will fill in at third base for Diaz, who went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Wednesday's 6-4 win.