Rays' Yandy Diaz: Getting breather Monday
Diaz is absent from the Rays' lineup Monday against the Nationals,Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
It's a routine day off for Diaz, who has homered and reached base five times in his first three games. Luke Raley will cover first base and Brandon Lowe will bat leadoff.
