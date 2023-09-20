Diaz went 3-for-4 with a double and one run scored in Tuesday's 6-2 victory over the Angels.

The breakout 32-year-old led off Tuesday's contest with a laser line drive into the left-center gap for a double, attentively taking third on an error and scoring on Randy Arozarena's two-run homer. The three-hit performance raised Diaz's batting average to .323, good for second in the AL behind Corey Seager's .333 mark. In his seventh season, Diaz has notched 163 hits, 20 home runs, 73 RBI, 90 runs and a .909 OPS across 575 plate appearances - all career-highs.