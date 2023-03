Diaz (hand) will start at third base and bat leadoff in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.

Diaz will be making just his third appearance of the spring after he exited early in his most recent game Friday when he was hit in the left hand by a pitch. Fortunately for Diaz, X-rays returned negative, and after getting a couple days off to let any swelling or soreness subside, he'll assume his usual duties at the plate and in the field Monday.