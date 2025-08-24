Diaz (hamstring) will start at first base and bat third Sunday against the Cardinals, Brian Murphy of MLB.com reports.

Diaz sustained a low-grade hamstring strain in the series opener versus St. Louis on Thursday and sat out Friday's 10-6 win, but he'll return to the lineup following Saturday's team off day. The first baseman has collected at least one hit in eight of his past 10 games and has five multi-hit efforts during that span.