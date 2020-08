Diaz (face) will start at third base and bat third Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Diaz was a late scratch ahead of Saturday's 2-1 win in 10 innings, but his absence from the lineup was seemingly just precautionary. The Rays are hoping the one day off won't disrupt Diaz's rhythm at the plate; he went 5-for-8 with a pair of home runs and a double over his previous two starts.