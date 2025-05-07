Diaz (hip) will serve as the Rays' designated hitter and leadoff batter in Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Diaz exited Tuesday's 8-4 win early due to right hip tightness, but he downplayed the injury after the game and suggested he would be back in action Wednesday. His prediction appears to have come true, and he'll move up to the top of the order after having occupied the No. 3 spot in his previous two starts. The left-handed-hitting Chandler Simpson could continue to bat leadoff against right-handed pitching, but Diaz looks like he'll be the Rays' preferred table setter versus lefties such as the Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez.