Diaz is experiencing some pain will undergo an MRI after exiting Sunday's game against the Yankees with left groin tightness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Diaz has apparently been bothered by the injury for the past few days, and he aggravated the issue during the first inning of Sunday's contest as he doubled and came around to score. The 31-year-old will undergo an MRI on Monday with the Rays having a team off day, leaving his availability up in the air for Tuesday's series opener against the Mets.