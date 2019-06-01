Rays' Yandy Diaz: Heading to extended SP

Diaz will be sent to extended spring training Friday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Diaz is still experiencing a bit of discomfort in his left hand while swinging a bat, but he'll head to Port Charlotte on Friday to see some game action. A timetable for his return remains up in the air at this point.

