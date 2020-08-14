site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-yandy-diaz-heads-to-bench | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Yandy Diaz: Heads to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Diaz will not start Friday's game against Toronto, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Heavy rotation is certainly nothing new for the Rays, as Diaz hits the bench even after reaching base four times and scoring three runs in Thursday's contest. Joey Wendle gets the start at third base.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.