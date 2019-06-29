Rays' Yandy Diaz: Hitless since return from injury
Diaz, who went 0-for-4 in a loss to the Rangers on Friday, is 0-for-11 with an RBI in his first two games since returning from a hamstring injury.
Diaz was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Thursday's game against the Twins and immediately gave his hamstring quite the test by playing all 18 innings of the marathon win. However, the infielder is apparently still trying to get his timing at the plate back after missing nine contests, and he'll look to return to the excellent form he was displaying prior to his injury when the Rays take the field against the Rangers again Saturday.
