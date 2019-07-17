Rays' Yandy Diaz: Hits 13th homer

Diaz went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.

Diaz's solo home run during the fourth inning gave the Rays a 2-1 lead and he brought home another run with his double in the sixth, but the bullpen was unable to hold the lead. The 27-year-old is 9-for-26 (.346 average) with three doubles and two home runs in his last six games.