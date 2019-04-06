Rays' Yandy Diaz: Hits two-run bomb
Diaz went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in a 5-2 victory against the Giants on Friday.
The 27-year-old only had one home run in 120 plate appearances with the Indians last season, so the fact he has two homers already is a bit surprising. Diaz did showcase some pop, hitting a pair of bombs with nine RBI in 49 at-bats during spring training, but the expectation is still that average and on-base percentage will be Diaz' best assets to owners. He is 9-for-25 (.360) with five extra-base hits, three RBI and six runs in seven games this season.
