Diaz went 3-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, two runs and two walks in Friday's loss to the Blue Jays.

Diaz was in a bit of a slump to begin the Rays' previous series, but he's been dominant over the past two games. He reached base five times Friday and generated some run production, but the Rays fell just short of a win in the 10-inning contest. The 29-year-old has been much more patient at the plate to begin the season and now carries a .832 OPS with two home runs, eight RBI and 19 walks this year.