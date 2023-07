Diaz went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, four RBI and two runs in Sunday's 10-4 win against Atlanta.

The 31-year-old delivered his third straight multi-hit effort versus Atlanta, though he didn't have any extra-base hits or run production in the first two games of the series. The home run ends a 34-game span without a homer for Diaz, though he still provided plenty of value atop the lineup during that stretch with a .301 average and .367 OBP.