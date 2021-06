Diaz went 1-for-3 with a homer, two RBI, two runs and a walk in Wednesday's 8-7 loss to the White Sox.

His solo shot with two outs in the sixth put the game within reach for the Rays, who later tied it at 7 before ultimately losing in the tenth inning. Diaz has hit .324 in his last nine games with eight walks, raising his season-long OBP to .393 as a staple in the Rays' starting lineup.