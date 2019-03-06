Diaz (general soreness) went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a 9-2 Grapefruit League loss to the Twins on Tuesday.

Apparently refreshed after taking a couple of days off to shake off some typical spring soreness, Diaz responded with a sixth-inning home run off Trevor Hildenberger. It was the infielder's first blast of spring and third hit over 15 at-bats. Diaz once again manned the hot corner Tuesday in the ongoing absence of Matt Duffy (hamstring), but he's slated to spend plenty of time at first base once the regular season gets underway. Diaz raised expectations during his second major-league stint with the Indians in 2018, slashing .312/.375/.422 across 120 plate appearances.