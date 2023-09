Diaz went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run Friday against the Blue Jays.

Diaz had been sidelined after missing two games caused by hamstring tightness. According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Diaz is still feeling discomfort and did state some concern about running the bases. With the Rays locked into the playoffs, the team could opt to take it easy with their primary leadoff hitter across the final two games of the regular season.