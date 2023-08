Diaz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Yankees.

Diaz has just three homers in his last 47 games after hitting 12 in his first 43 contests. Still, the 31-year-old first baseman has been productive with the bat, going 22-for-63 (.349) over his last 16 games. Diaz is now slashing .317/.402/.509 with 63 runs scored and 52 RBI across 396 plate appearances this season.