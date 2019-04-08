Diaz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a stolen base and a walk in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Giants.

Diaz had just one long ball in 265 at-bats with Cleveland from 2016-17 but has already drilled three in his first season as a Ray. The 28-year-old hit in the leadoff spot Sunday and has moved around in the lineup a bit to start the year. If he can continue flashing power, he should settle into the middle of the order, giving him more RBI chances in the process.