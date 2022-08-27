Diaz went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, two runs scored, a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 9-8 win over Boston.

Diaz wasted no time putting the Rays on the board Friday, taking Michael Wacha deep on the first pitch of the contest. The 31-year-old infielder later doubled and scored in the third inning and stole second base after a walk in the fifth. Diaz is slashing .280/.389/.412 with 36 extra-base hits and 59 runs scored through 112 games. Diaz has gone 15-for-42 (.357) with 11 RBI over his last 11 games.