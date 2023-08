Diaz went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Friday against the Yankees.

Diaz was one of the few bright spots for the Rays as he blasted his 17th homer of the season. He's tallied six multi-hit efforts across his last eight games, and he's also racked up six RBI across the first four games of the Rays' current homestead. Diaz's power production has slowed considerably after the first two months of the season, but he remains an excellent source of batting average and counting stats.