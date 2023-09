Diaz went 4-for-6 with a home run, a double and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Twins.

Diaz scored a run in the first inning but did most of his damage with a solo shot in the sixth. It was his third straight multi-hit game and he reached the 20-homer mark for the first time in his career. Since the start of August, he's gone 47-for-138 (.341) with six homers, raising his season slash line to .324/.404/.513 through 545 plate appearances.