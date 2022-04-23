site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Yandy Diaz: Lands on injured list
RotoWire Staff
Diaz was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list Saturday.
It appeared that Diaz was simply getting a day off Saturday, but that's not the case. Vidal Brujan was called up to take Diaz's place on the roster for the time being.
