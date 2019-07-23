Rays' Yandy Diaz: Lands on injured list

Diaz was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left foot contusion, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Diaz was forced to exit Monday's game against the Red Sox after fouling a ball off his foot. He'll now miss at least 10 days, but X-rays confirmed that he was able to avoid a fracture. Matt Duffy (hamstring) was activated off the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move and should spend a fair amount of time at third base in Diaz's absence, with Mike Brosseau and Joey Wendle also in the mix.