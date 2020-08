Diaz was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Blue Jays after being it in the face by a ricochet during batting practice, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 29-year-old experienced some dizziness after taking the hit, so the team will exercise some caution. Diaz should be considered day-to-day until his status is updated. Joey Wendle will take over at third base for the Rays.