Diaz (hand) was a late scratch from Tuesday's lineup against the Dodgers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

X-rays were negative on Diaz's wrist injury, which he suffered Sunday, but he will nonetheless be a late scratch after originally being cleared to play. Ji-Man Choi slots in at first base, hitting third in his stead. Consider Diaz day-to-day for now.

More News
Our Latest Stories