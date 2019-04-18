Rays' Yandy Diaz: Launches fourth homer
Diaz went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a solo home run in a win over the Orioles on Wednesday.
Diaz continued to torment Orioles pitching in the big win, following up a 1-for-2 tally Wednesday that also included a walk with some impressive hard contact Thursday. The round tripper was Diaz's first since extra-base hit since April 7, when he'd also launched a solo homer against the Giants.
