Diaz went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a solo home run in a win over the Orioles on Wednesday.

Diaz continued to torment Orioles pitching in the big win, following up a 1-for-2 tally Wednesday that also included a walk with some impressive hard contact Thursday. The round tripper was Diaz's first since extra-base hit since April 7, when he'd also launched a solo homer against the Giants.