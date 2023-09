Diaz went 2-for-2 with an RBI double and walk-off, two-run homer in Saturday's 7-5 win over Seattle.

Diaz came off the bench as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and delivered a go-ahead, RBI double before blasting a walk-off, two-run homer in the ninth. In 31 games since the beginning of August, the 32-year-old first baseman is hitting .320 with five home runs, 19 RBI and 23 runs scored across 128 at-bats.