site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-yandy-diaz-leading-off-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Yandy Diaz: Leading off Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Diaz (shoulder) is starting Wednesday against the Guardians.
Diaz was out of the lineup for the last seven games, but he served as a pinch hitter Tuesday and went 0-for-1. He's starting at third base and leading off Wednesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read