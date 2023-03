Diaz was removed from Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Braves after being hit on the hand/wrist area by a pitch, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Diaz was just returning to action after missing time with a hip injury and now has a new issue to deal with. He'll likely be sent for X-rays, at which point the Rays should have an update on the first baseman's condition.