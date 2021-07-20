site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Yandy Diaz: Leaves with neck spasms
Diaz left Monday's game against the Orioles due to neck spasms, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Diaz will be considered day-to-day until more information on his injury becomes available.
