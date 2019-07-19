Rays' Yandy Diaz: Leaves yard again
Diaz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during a loss to the Yankees in the first game of a doubleheader Thursday.
The Cuban slugger slugged the second of back-to-back homers off Yankees starter Domingo German in the first inning, a 341-foot laser that also qualified as Diaz's third homer in the previous four games overall. Diaz also has five multi-hit efforts over the last eight games overall, pushing his season line to a solid .279/.349/.500.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Luis Castillo up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
Stolen base gains and losses are changing the evaluation of certain players, most notably leading...
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...