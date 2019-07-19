Rays' Yandy Diaz: Leaves yard again

Diaz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during a loss to the Yankees in the first game of a doubleheader Thursday.

The Cuban slugger slugged the second of back-to-back homers off Yankees starter Domingo German in the first inning, a 341-foot laser that also qualified as Diaz's third homer in the previous four games overall. Diaz also has five multi-hit efforts over the last eight games overall, pushing his season line to a solid .279/.349/.500.