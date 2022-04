Diaz went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Red Sox.

Fresh off being reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list, Diaz put the finishing touches on Sunday's win with the seventh-inning long ball off lefty Jake Diekman. The home run was the first of the season for Diaz, who has produced only three extra-base hits through 51 plate appearances.