Rays' Yandy Diaz: Likely done for season

Diaz (foot) had a setback and will likely miss the rest of the season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He was originally placed on the IL with a foot contusion in late July, but apparently suffered a setback while working on fielding drills during his rehab. Per Topkin, the 28-year-old was diagnosed with an uncommon hairline fracture in his left foot after a CT scan. The Rays are giving a 6-to-8-week timetable for him to resume baseball activities, so the soonest he could return would be around the start of the playoffs, and that's in a best-case scenario. Matt Duffy and Mike Brosseau will handle the work at third base going forward. Once Joey Wendle (wrist) returns, he could also join that mix.

