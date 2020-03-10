Rays' Yandy Diaz: Looking good in spring

Diaz has appeared in 10 Grapefruit League games to date, going 8-for-26 at the plate with two RBI and a 2:6 BB:K.

Diaz's best game of the spring game in his most recent appearance Monday, when he went 2-for-2 with a triple in a 2-2 tie with the Pirates. He served as the cleanup hitter against Pittsburgh righty Mitch Keller in a lineup consisting primarily of everyday players, so Diaz looks like he might have the opportunity to occupy a spot in the heart of the order once the regular season arrives.