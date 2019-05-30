Rays' Yandy Diaz: Makes some progress
Diaz (hand) took swings in the batting cage again Wednesday and felt slightly less discomfort, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. "Yandy still feels it when he swings," manager Kevin Cash said. "I think Yandy is going to try to get here tomorrow and take [batting practice] on the field, even though we're not hitting on the field, but he'll get here at some point."
Diaz reported that his left hand felt better overall than it did during Tuesday's session, but that still doesn't figure to be enough for him to be activated Thursday, the first day he's eligible to come off the injured list.
