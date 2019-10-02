Rays' Yandy Diaz: Makes wild-card squad
Diaz is on the Rays' roster for Wednesday's Wild Card Game in Oakland.
Diaz missed most of the second half with a bruised left foot, but he returned to start Sunday's season finale. He won't be able to take the field during the playoffs but will be able to serve as a designated hitter.
