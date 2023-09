Diaz was diagnosed with right hamstring tightness after leaving Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sunreports.

The 32-year-old went 1-for-2 with a run scored before he exited Sunday's contest with the injury. It's unclear if Diaz will require an MRI at this point, and he should be considered day-to-day heading into Tuesday's series opener at Boston.