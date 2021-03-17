Diaz is hitting just .188 (3-for-16) across eight spring games, but he's looked improved defensively after working on conditioning and agility this offseason, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Topkin notes Diaz made several impressive plays at third base during Tuesday's win, web gems he complemented with an RBI single as part of a seven-run second frame for the Rays. Diaz does have five RBI overall this spring despite just three hits, and he's continued to display a good eye at the plate with four walks and just two strikeouts (21 plate appearances).