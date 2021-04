Diaz went 2-for-3 with an RBI single and a walk in a loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.

Diaz owns a stellar .395 on-base percentage thanks in large part to his 15.8 percent walk rate, but he'd otherwise found success at the plate somewhat fleeting prior to Tuesday's production. Diaz has now reached safely in four straight games, but his anemic .323 slugging percentage underscores the fact he only has a pair of doubles as far as extra-base hits over 38 plate appearances.