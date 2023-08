Diaz went 1-for-4 with a double and a walk Wednesday against the Marlins.

Diaz has started a pair of games since returning from soreness caused by a hit by pitch. He hasn't been slowed by the issue, as he's reached base four times in 10 plate appearances since rejoining the lineup. Diaz hasn't been able to maintain the spike in power he showed at the beginning of the season, but he's maintained a .327 batting average and has racked up 79 runs scored across 113 games.