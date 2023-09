Diaz (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Diaz departed Sunday's matchup versus the Blue Jays with right hamstring tightness and will be out of the starting nine for at least one game. Tampa Bay has a scheduled day off Thursday, which could prompt the club to sit the 32-year-old again Wednesday in order to provide a couple extra days of rest.