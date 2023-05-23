site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Yandy Diaz: Not in Tuesday's lineup
Diaz is absent from the Rays' lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jays.
Diaz played the last three games after returning from a groin issue, but he'll take a seat Tuesday. Luke Raley is at first base against Jose Berrios.
