Diaz is out of the lineup Wednesday for Game 3 of the Rays' ALDS matchup with the Yankees, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

He'll sit out of the second straight contest, this time giving way to Yoshi Tsutsugo, who will serve as the team's designated hitter and will bat fifth. Since being activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of the postseason, Diaz has appeared in two games, going 0-for-6 with three walks and a run scored.