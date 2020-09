Diaz is not in the lineup for Game 1 of the Wild Card Round against the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Diaz made the postseason roster despite missing all of September with a hamstring issue. It's not clear whether the injury is still lingering and forcing him into a bench role or if the Rays simply prefer Joey Wendle at third base against righties like White Sox starter Lucas Giolito.