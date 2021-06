Diaz is out of the lineup for Tuesday's series opener against the Nationals, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Diaz has gone 3-for-29 with one RBI and nine strikeouts in his last seven games. Despite his meager .241 average in 2021, the 29-year-old has still gotten on base at a reliable .370 clip, as he's walked more times (48) than he's struck out (47). Ji-Man Choi will start at first base and bat second Tuesday.